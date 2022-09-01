GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Clinic is offering a 'Healthy Habits' course to the community as a part of the national Diabetes Prevention Program.
According to the American Diabetes Association, about 34.7% of adults in Montana have prediabetes and every year roughly 7,481 people get diagnosed with diabetes in the Treasure State.
"What we're hoping to do is capture more people and help those people who are pre-diabetic. So elevated blood sugars prevent diabetes because once you have type two diabetes, increase in health care costs because of medications, because of tools, you're you're monitoring blood sugar. So your lancets, your test strips and doctor visits as well," said Andrea Withey, a registered dietitian/nutritionist.
Great Falls Clinic wants to help you through their new 'Healthy Habits' course; the goal - to help prevent or delay the development of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.
"It's a lifestyle class. So people who participate in the program do have to put some effort in making some changes. We're there as facilitators to help guide them through the process of behavior change, lifestyle change, and we'll give them tools. But really, we need to make sure that we're, you know, participants are doing work, too. It's not a Band-Aid, it's not a fad diet. It's not even a diet. It truly is a lifestyle change," said Withey.
The class starts on Tuesday, September 6 at 5:15 P.M. and there will be a second class held with the same information on Wednesday, September 7 at 12:00 P.M. in case you can't make it on Tuesday.
It is a 12 month program with 16 weekly and 6 monthly group sessions.
For more information, you can contact Andrea Withey at 406-268-3821 or email her at andrea.withey@gfclinic.com
