GREAT FALLS- Starting Monday, March 23, the Great Falls Clinic will offer patients telephone or video appointments with their providers.
The clinic says they are attempting to limit in-person visits where appropriate and are encouraging social distancing.
Patients will be able to be seen as usual at their regularly scheduled appointments and the clinic will still separate well patients from sick patients.
You can call the clinic at 406-454-2171 to schedule an appointment or you can request an appointment using the patient portal.
If you would like to modify any future existing appointments you are asked to contact the clinic.
According to the Great Falls Clinic, Medicare and Medicaid will be covering the service the same way as they would an in-person office visit.
Many private insurers are covering the services as well, however, the clinic is encouraging all patients to check with their own insurance to determine whether a telephone appointment will be covered.
The full release from Great Falls Clinic:
“This is one of the many steps we are taking to be proactive during this time. We want to give our patients as many options as possible and promote patient safety,” stated Vicki Newmiller, CEO of the Great Falls Clinic.
Please contact us at 406-454-2171 to schedule your appointment or you may request an appointment using the patient portal. Please contact us to modify any future existing appointments. Some appointments are unavailable via telehealth, examples include radiology and laboratory. If you are not registered with the patient portal, please contact us at our portal hotline at 406-771-3031 or email us at patientportal.support@gfclinic.com.
