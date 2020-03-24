Great Falls Clinic provides telehealth for patients

GREAT FALLS- Although coronavirus numbers are increasing and the pandemic continues, the Great Falls Clinic is making sure all patients are getting the care they need, even if that means making some changes.
As of yesterday, the clinic is now allowing patients to have telephone or video appointments with their providers.
This new plan is put in place not only to limit in-person visits but to also follow the guidelines of social distancing.
Samantha Shinaberger, who is the professional relations manager, says within just two days, they're already seeing how beneficial this plan is.
She says, “It's been life-changing for some of our patients, especially our elderly that want to know that they can stay home and still be safe.”
Even though the telehealth appointments will follow the regular appointment process, the clinic is still encouraging patients to do in-person visits if necessary.
Telehealth service will still be covered by medicare and medicaid, however, the clinic encourages all patients to check with their own insurance just to be safe. You can call (406)-454-2171 to make an appointment.