Great Falls Colleg-MSU expands dental program after being awarded more than $4M

GREAT FALLS- After being awarded more than $4M from the legislature, Great Falls College-MSU is officially beginning its dental expansion project.
This is the only dental hygiene program in Montana, and with this new facility, up to 25 students can be accepted into the program.
The facility will be used for the two fields known as Dental Assisting and Dental Hygiene, and will even look to incorporate a Dental Therapist program.
The facility will not only give more opportunities for teaching and learning but will also serve as an open dental clinic to the public.
Dean Susan Wolff says that this expansion will be extremely beneficial for the whole state.
“This project really truly impacts the students, the faculty, and the dentist who provide the oversight, but what it’s really impacting is the whole state of Montana. You know the state will have highly skilled, qualified, hygienist to hire”, says Wolff.
Although this is a huge step for GFC-MSU, Wolff says it wasn’t an easy process to go through.
“For 3 Legislative sessions, we had the proposal that many times, so that was six years. Then the 2019 Legislatures came through for us with a lot of support. As one of them said, all you have to do is talk about the starting median wage at 51 to 53 thousand a year and he said you’ll have no problem getting this funded.”
The extension will be a one-floor facility and is designed to add an extra 11,000 feet to the current facility.
Great Falls College-MSU will award the bid this Friday and plan for it to be open for the next school year.