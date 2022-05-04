GREAT FALLS – Great Falls College MSU has been named one of 10 finalists for The Million Dollar Community College Challenge sponsored by Lumina Foundation.
Upon completing the next steps in Phase 2 of the Challenge, Great Falls College will receive a $100,000 grant and technical assistance to support brand-building and strategic marketing efforts. It also means Great Falls College is still in the running for the $1 million grand prize.
“We hear frequently that Great Falls College is the best-kept secret in the community,” said Dr. Stephanie Erdmann, CEO/dean of Great Falls College. “It’s intended as a compliment, but we also have taken it as a challenge to raise our profile, and this grant will be a big help. We are so appreciative of Lumina and The Million Dollar Community College Challenge.”
The next step is for the college to create a brief video narrative by June 10 that communicates what Great Falls College promises adult students.
“The Million Dollar Community College Challenge is all about promoting the opportunities at community colleges and connecting adults to higher education,” said Shauna Davis, strategy director for community college participation at Lumina. “The 10 finalists each submitted a compelling vision for making vital campus-to-community connections and creative ideas for promoting their college’s brand.”
The other nine finalists are: Madera Community College near Fresno, California; Community College of Rhode Island; College of Eastern Idaho in Idaho Falls; Houston Community College; County College of Morris in New Jersey; Long Beach City College in California; Northwest-Shoals Community College in Muscle Shoals, Alabama; Minnesota State College Southeast in Minnesota; and Madison Area Technical College in Wisconsin.
About Lumina
Lumina Foundation is an independent, private foundation in Indianapolis that is committed to making opportunities for learning beyond high school available to all. We envision a system that is easy to navigate, delivers fair results, and meets the nation’s need for talent through a broad range of credentials. Our goal is to prepare people for informed citizenship and for success in a global economy.
