Great Falls College MSU and Alluvion Health will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday, Oct. 26.
The clinic will be open to students, faculty and staff from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and to the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the college, 2100 16th Avenue South.
Those who come in for their first dose qualify for $50 in gift cards from the Montana Insurance Commission. Students of the Montana University System who get their first shots also will be eligible for $10 Town Pump gift cards.
Approved booster shots also will be available for those who qualify to receive them.
Masks are required on Great Falls College’s campus