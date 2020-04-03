GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Great Falls College MSU will be celebrating its graduates in a unique way this year. The impact of COVID-19 has altered the delivery of classes at the college, and now the graduation ceremony.
“The college loves to celebrate students and their successes, and during this rare time, we had to find another way to honor the incredible accomplishments of our students rather than an in-person commencement ceremony ,” said Dr. Susan Wolff, CEO/Dean. “We understand that graduation celebrations symbolize a rite of passage for our graduates and their friends and family.”
The decision was made as the entire Montana University System shifts from traditional in-person ceremonies in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our students have worked hard to complete their credentials, and we will be celebrating their accomplishments with them, even if we are not gathered together in the traditional way,” Wolff said.
The 2020 graduates are encouraged to walk during the 2021 graduation and pinning ceremonies and will receive special recognition at those events.
Great Falls College also will create a special graduation mailing, which will include access to a congratulatory video from Dr. Wolff, student body president Julius Scott and others from the college.
Students are encouraged to send in photos and videos from their time at Great Falls College to communications director Scott Thompson at scott.thompson@gfcmsu.edu for possible inclusion in the congratulatory video.