GREAT FALLS - Great Falls College-Montana State University announced their comprehensive plan for reopening campus on Aug.17 amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Great Falls College says in a release their General Studies Division comprised of 25 people split into 10 subcommittees to come up with the plan "with the health of our campus community the highest priority."
“While none of us has a clear crystal ball for future predictions about COVID-19 cases, Great Falls College MSU is taking appropriate steps to provide a safe teaching, learning and working environment,” Dr. Susan J. Wolff, CEO/Dean of the college, said in a release.
Great Falls College says the reason for creating the plan was to bring awareness to the actions the community can do to decrease the threat of COVID-19.