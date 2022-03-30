GREAT FALLS – The Great Falls College MSU Center for Lifelong Learning celebrated an incredible first year offering certified nursing assistant courses and other health care certifications with a ceremony on campus Tuesday afternoon.
The program has a 100% completion rate with 94% passing their required exams for licensure on the first attempt. In one year, the program has helped 12 businesses with an outreach into five different communities by helping them fill positions for quality workers.
“I am so proud of our students for the work they put into their learning and the great team of instructors who help make this program successful,” said Tammie Hickey, director of the Lifelong Learning Center. “Our goal was to meet the increasing need for highly skilled healthcare workers, which has grown considerably during the pandemic. These short-term certifications are the foundation of being successful in a variety of healthcare careers.”
Upcoming classes for the CNA program are: April 4-21 and May 2-19. Classes are offered each month, with classes running from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (in-person and online options available).
The cost of the CNA course is $850, which includes all books, instruction for Montana state licensure exam, testing fees, healthcare CPR certification, work ethics training, and job-placement assistance.
Those who complete the CNA training and continue their education in a degree program at Great Falls College receive 50 percent off tuition and fees for their first six credits.
“Becoming a CNA is a fantastic way to start your career in a medical field,” Hickey said. “A lot of Great Falls College students in programs such as nursing and surgical technology work as CNAs to earn money while going to school.
This allows them to become familiar various medical settings where they may want to spend their career.”
In addition to CNA certification classes, the Lifelong Learning Center offers certifications in Home Health Aide, Paid Feeding Assistant and Medication Aide courses that are stackable credentials.
Learn more here or reach out to the Lifelong Learning Center team at 406-268-3732 or lifelonglearning@gfcmsu.edu.
