GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Great Falls College MSU will celebrate the 2020 and 2021 graduates with an in-person commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 8, at Montana ExpoPark in the fairgrounds.

The ceremony, which will be physically distanced and require face coverings, begins at 2 p.m.

Check-in for graduates and their registered guests begins at 1 p.m. Graduates were required to RSVP for themselves and as many as 10 guests beforehand.

Dr. Susan J. Wolff, who is retiring as CEO/dean of the college on June 30, will be the commencement speaker.

Great Falls College is graduating 278 students in 2021, and the college invited 2020 graduates to celebrate this year as well since last year’s ceremony was held virtually.

Of the 278 graduates in 2021, 31 are receiving multiple degrees, 54 are graduating with honors by having a GPA between 3.5 and 3.749 and 50 will graduate with high honors with a GPA of at least 3.75.

And 77 veterans, their spouses and dependents are graduating. And nine dual-enrollment student are graduating. In all, 314 certificates and degrees will be awarded.

Eagle feather ceremony

There also will be an Eagle Feather Ceremony at 10 a.m. on Saturday in room B101 at Great Falls College for Native American graduates who are enrolled members of a tribe or descendants. Those honored during the transfer ceremony will receive a beaded eagle feather that they can carry across the stage at commencement. An RSVP was required to get an eagle feather.

Guest tickets

Graduates were eligible to RSVP for as many as 10 guests, and they already received wristbands for each of their guests. Those wristbands must be worn to gain access to the ceremony.

Face-coverings and physical distancing

Great Falls College will be following Montana University System, CDC and City-County Health Department guidelines. Face coverings will be required. Seating will be set up with ample space to physically distance.

Livestream available

The ceremony will livestreamed at https://youtu.be/wTU3a2ZiVag for those who can’t make it.