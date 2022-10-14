GREAT FALLS – Great Falls College’s computer technology department is holding a Meet the Experts in Information Technology panel for students and prospective students to gain a better understanding about careers in computers and information systems.
Panelists will include working professionals from companies such as Raytheon, D.A. Davidson, Brightvine, Motion Encoding and Benefis Health System.
The panel is Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 5 p.m. in room B101. Enter Door 7 in the south parking lot.
“Oftentimes, we find that people, including even our own students, don’t know what a career in computer technology really entails in Montana,” said Cheryl Simpson, computer technology program director at Great Falls College. “So, Wednesday will be an opportunity to talk to people who work in the industry here in Montana. We will include professionals in cybersecurity, networking and software development, as well as both full-time workers and consultants.”
Great Falls College students, middle school and high school students and those looking to change careers with an interest in computer technology should come, Simpson said.
The night lands during national Cybersecurity Awareness month and is part of a push by Simpson and the rest of the computer technology department to get word out about Great Falls College’s offerings in the technology field.
Simpson is producing a series of videos on best practices to keep yourself secure online. The first two – multifactor authentication and strong passwords -- are on the college’s YouTube channel now. Another two featuring software updates and phishing attacks will be released later in the month.
Cybersecurity is one of four computer technology degrees offered at Great Falls College. The others are programming, information support systems and network security and support.
Wednesday’s event will be livestreamed at https://youtu.be/wdgikfEcxQo, but Simpson encourages as many as possible to attend in person, as a reception and chance to meet the experts personally will follow the panel discussion.
