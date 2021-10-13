GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Great Falls College MSU, United Way of Cascade County and Great Falls Public Schools are coming together to hold an event to connect middle and high school students with industry from Great Falls and the surrounding area as part of the annual career fair.
The Pathways for Your L.I.F.E (Learn. Interact. Formulate. Educate) event is scheduled from 9 until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20, in the main atrium at Great Falls College.
Local businesses will provide hands-on, interactive activities to give students an idea of what jobs in different career fields may look like.
“This is a deeply enriching day as we see students try out different careers,” said Jessica Dykstra, dual enrollment program coordinator at Great Falls College. “We are able to plant seeds in their imaginations that we hope and trust pay dividends down the road as students are exposed to different career pathways in this free event. It’s a very exciting time.”
Dykstra said the college is planning for 200 students from schools throughout the region, including buses from North and East middle schools in Great Falls.
Great Falls College is recruiting local vendors in each of the 15 Montana career pathways, including construction and manufacturing; finance and business; arts, communication and marketing; information technology; education, human services, law and public safety; transportation and distribution; allied health; and natural resources and agriculture.
Among the businesses attending will be Great Falls Play N’ Learn, Great Falls Fire/Rescue, Fox Montana, Sletten Construction and Great Falls Emergency Services.
The college also will have various faculty members at the event representing its career and technical education programs, including industrial technology, welding, dental, respiratory therapy and computer technology programs.
If you have any questions about the L.I.F.E. Event or would like your business to participate, please contact Dykstra for more information at jessica.dykstra@gfcmsu.edu or 406-771-4390.
Students who are interested in attending should contact their school counselor, and home school students can reach out to Dykstra.