Great Falls College holding Night Out For Science Fundraiser on March 26

GREAT FALLS – Great Falls College MSU is holding its Night Out For Science fundraiser on campus Saturday, March 26, beginning at 5 p.m. with exciting science-based demonstrations from our students and faculty.
The theme – Living It Up! – is appropriate as we celebrate holding the event for the first time since 2019.
A catered dinner begins at 6 p.m. in Heritage Hall followed by liquid nitrogen ice cream served in our newly expanded dental clinic.
Media is invited to cover the event.
The night, sponsored by McLaughlin Research Institute, raises scholarship money for our students studying in science-based fields.
The pre-dinner demonstrations will include such things as Flaming Bubbles with Joe Barlow, an adjunct chemistry faculty member; Wii Balance Game from Dr. Brad Bechard, program director of physical therapist assistant; and Training for Mars 2032 from our nursing faculty members. The demonstrations will be in our simulated hospital and in our upper level.
Sue Warren, Great Falls College’s Development Board chair, will emcee the event, and Dr. Stephanie Erdmann, CEO/dean of Great Falls College, will open and close dinner.
There also will be a silent auction that will include items such as a fly-fishing trip on the Missouri with the dean and Bobcat-Grizzly football tickets and an epoxy table from Michael Hansell, a physical therapist assistant faculty member.
During dinner, there will be four presentations:
The keynote address by Dr. Renee Reijo, president of McLaughlin Research Institute, is titled, “Life of a Neuron: From birth to Death.
“(Un)Living it Up: The Math of Vampires” from Mike Walker, math department chair, who is looking at predator-prey models.
“Diabetes and Oral Health” from Rachael Bruce, dental hygiene faculty member.
“Great Falls College and STEM” from Havilah Neujahr, adjunct math faculty member.
Night Out For Science has raised $41,000 for student scholarships since its inception in 2015.
Great Falls College is located at 2100 16th Avenue South.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.