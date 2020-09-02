CASCADE COUNTY - After 18 years, Montana’s only dental hygiene program is getting a facelift, getting a multi-million dollar expansion that could bring more hygienists to areas in need across the state.
Thanks to over four million dollars from the 2019 legislature, aspiring hygienists at Great Falls College MSU can soon get the space and tools they need to better prepare for the real-world job market.
This includes more rooms for specialized equipment, like oral x-rays, and bigger spaces for treatments on private patients, who may deal with dental anxiety.
“With the newer expansion, they’ll be more comfortable talking to their clinician working on them and just having a better overall experience being able to not feel so crowded,” said Savanna, a second year student in GFCMSU’s dental hygiene program.
Another focus includes creating modern work spaces that reflect job expectations, helping students transition to working more easily.
“Our labs, our sterilization facilities will be greatly enhanced and way more modern and more what they’ll expect to see once they get into a practice when they graduate,” said Scott Thompson, the school’s communications and marketing director.
This comes after years of sharing facilities alongside other programs, a challenge especially with social distancing.
“When COVID happened, we kind of had to hang some plastic sheets up in our [operatories]. We still have some space, but we can definitely use some more room,” said Tabitha, another second year in the program.
Plus, once ready, up to 25 students can sign up for the program, compared to the school’s current 18 person limit. Thompson says this can help with rising demand for dental workers in rural communities.
“We think it’s going to be a great help to not just the community of Great Falls, but to all of Montana as we try to fill the void of hygienists in the state,” he said.
GFCMSU plans on hosting a groundbreaking ceremony around 9:45 am, Sept. 11 to commemorate the construction. The new facilities should be ready by Fall 2021.