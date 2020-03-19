GREAT FALLS - To limit the spread of the Coronavirus Great Falls College MSU is limiting access to its campus.
They are being cautious in areas still open to maintain distance and sanitation.
Student Central will be available through March 27, for in-person student assistance.
Starting March 30, the only on-campus service available to the public will be the Testing Center.
In their media release, GFC MSU said it is to promote a safer environment for both the students who have to come to campus and the employees required to work on campus to serve them.
The Weaver Library is closed to the public but students of any Montana State-affiliated campus, staff and faculty can access it. They will check out Chromebooks for students who don’t have computers at home so they can access online instruction.
Bookstore staff members are encouraging students to call ahead to request their materials be gathered for a quick pick-up. Mail delivery is also an option for students needing to stay home.
The Lifelong Learning Center’s spring classes have been canceled or rescheduled and is closed to the public beginning March 20, but the Lifelong Learning team will remain available online and by phone.
The Career and College Readiness Center is closed to the public. It can be reached at 406-771-5108 and gfccrc@gfps.k12.mt.us.