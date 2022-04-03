Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest, and west central Montana. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility at times at lower elevations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow may also cause periods of near whiteout conditions at and above mountain pass level. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. &&