GREAT FALLS- Great Falls College MSU has partnered with Montana State University-Billings to allow students to start their educational journey at GFC-MSU before transferring to MSU-B to get a bachelor's degree.
“Great Falls College is committed to making education as accessible as possible for anyone who wants to jump-start a career or move up the ladder at their current workplace or otherwise improve their lives,” said Dr. Leanne Frost, executive director of instruction at Great Falls College.
Montana State campuses recently launched the ‘OneMSU’ network allowing students to start at a two-year institution close to home and then move to a specialized program at another institution.
So, how this partnership works is you will spend two years at GFC-MSU getting your associate's degree in accounting before you transfer over to MSU-B to get your bachelor's degree in business.
"Really what the partnership aspect of it is, it means that our instructors have talked to their instructors, and just have an iron-clad agreement that everything they take here is going to apply to that four-year bachelor's degree," said Scott Thompson, director of communications and marketing for GFC-MSU
Thompson says their credits typically transfer, but this is taking it one step further making sure all learning outcomes will be met.
GFC-MSU says this partnership brings many benefits to students looking for a business degree.
"The real benefit to starting at Great Falls College is that we are more affordable than four-year institutions. We have smaller class sizes, so you get that more intimate experience with your instructor," said Thompson.
Another benefit to this partnership is students may not have to uproot their lives by moving.
According to GFC-MSU, both schools have been leaders in the state in online education.
"This is a fabulous opportunity to meet students where they are. I think that's one of the lessons that we've learned that will stick from 2020," said Thompson.
If you're interested in this partnership for the upcoming semester, you'll want to meet with an advisor quickly as spring registration ends January 6, 2021, and classes begin January 11, 2021.