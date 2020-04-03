Great Falls College-MSU spreads college knowledge with virtual series

GREAT FALLS- Social distancing due to COVID-19 has shut down most places around town, forcing everyone to rely on the virtual world more than ever.
Churches are streaming services, court hearings are being held through skype, and college campuses have shut down, forcing admissions offices to change the way they show off their school to prospective students.
Instead of roaming the campus like your normal college tour, this year they’re being done virtually, which means it can all be in the comfort of your own home.
Starting next Thursday the college will kick off their first virtual informational sessional where students will learn all the ins and outs about college.
Laramie Smovir, who is the enrollment specialist at Great Falls College MSU, says this transition was smooth for them
She says, “It’s nothing new for us. We’ve always sort of met students where they are. I’ve met students down at the Great Falls Public Library so that their kids could play while we’re talking about their options, so we’re just converting that to online.”
The virtual session will be a four-part series and will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays. The first session will cover ‘What is College’. The second session will go over 'Financial Aid'. The third session will go over ‘Dual Enrollment’, and the last session will cover ‘Why Online Learning Is Important’.
To register for these sessions you can head to the school website to make sure your spot is secure.