Great Falls College, MSUB create easy path to getting business degrees

GREAT FALLS - Great Falls College MSU (GFC) and Montana State University-Billings came together in simplifying the path to get a business degree.
GFCMSU and MSUB made an agreement letting students get their associate's degree in accounting at GFC before transferring to MSUB for a bachelor's degree in business without having to move.
“Great Falls College is committed to making education as accessible as possible for anyone who wants to jump-start a career or move up the ladder at their current workplace or otherwise improve their lives,” Dr. Leanne Frost, executive director of instruction at Great Falls College, said in the release. “This is one more way Great Falls College and its fellow MSU schools are making this possible.”
A release from GFCMSU says this partnership will benefit students with what the schools have to offer -- GFC adds they and MSUB have strong online courses.
“We were pioneers in online instruction when we started offering classes online in 1998, and we became experts at it well before the pandemic,” Frost said in the release. “And MSU-B has also been a real leader in delivering remote instruction. I think this is an incredible opportunity for people across northcentral and eastern Montana.”
Frost adds the there are many pros to starting out at GFC such as it is cheaper than four-year institutions, has smaller class sizes and has instructors with real-world knowledge.
“We work really hard to incorporate real-world experiences into our curriculum to ensure graduates of our programs are ready to hit the ground running when they get out into the workplace,” Kerry Dolan, accounting program director at Great Falls College, said in the release.