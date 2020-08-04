Great Falls College MSU has received national recognition for it's cyber security program.
The National Security Agency and Department of Homeland Security have deemed the program as a Center of Academic Excellence, according to their criteria.
Students get hands on troubleshooting experience everyday in their technology lab as part of their curriculum.
An Executive Director with the school says with people working remotely now more than ever, they've become even more aware of cyber security measures to avoid hacking or stolen personal information. She says they're teaching students to build and install hardware that keeps your data safe.
"We took a lot of care when we were building our programs to make sure that we were teaching skills and laying a foundation and building information for students to be able to go out into the workforce and to have the most current and up to date information," said Leanne Frost, Director of General Studies, Great Falls College MSU.
She adds "Local employers sit on our advisory board so they're out there actually working in the field so we listen very closely to them to know what the newest technology is, what skills our graduates need. We have adjunct instructors from Raytheon, from D.A. Davidson, from Benefis Health Systems, just lots of people who are actually in the field. So they bring that current knowledge and industry experience into the classroom and really help out students be prepared for the workforce."
Every senior completes and internship or capstone project, allowing them to apply the skills in a professional setting.
The program also offers a 2 year degree in the field. Frost says online options also available.
The inaugural class is expected to graduate this Spring. Most students will be offered a full time job shortly after.