GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Registration for summer and fall terms is now open for Great Falls College MSU as the school plans to offer a robust lineup of online, face-to-face and hybrid classes as the college begins to gradually reopen.
That gradual reopening process will follow the guidance of Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, the commissioner of higher education and local health officials.
“The health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and northcentral Montana community always will be our highest priority,” said Dr. Susan J. Wolff, CEO/Dean of Great Falls College. “We are so pleased with the great work our state and community have done flattening the curve so that we can begin the process of returning to campus.”
Courses in the summer term, which starts May 18, that always were planned to meet face to face will do so, and, of course, courses already planned to meet online will continue in that modality.
“Summer term could be the perfect time for Great Falls College students and those from other institutions to catch up after spring term,” Wolff said. “It also could be the perfect time to prepare for the fall term and get some pre-requisites out of the way.”
Great Falls College instruction on campus will be conducted in larger classrooms so that physical distancing can take place, and proper sanitation will occur.
Fall term, which begins on Aug. 24, will be the same, but the college is prepared if things change in the coming months.
“All of our classes will be ready to transition fully to online nearly instanteously should a second wave of the pandemic occur,” Wolff said. “We have been one of the leaders from the very beginning at delivering education remotely, so we are very comfortable in the online realm. In fact, we have entire programs that can be completed online.”
Great Falls College leadership knows that in these unprecedented times, students have many questions about the future.
“We recognize that many students may elect to stay closer to home upon graduating high school and our adult population may choose to attend the college for the first time or return to school to build skills or prepare for a second career,” said Wolff, before adding Great Falls College provides easy access, is affordable, has smaller class sizes and offers a quality education. “I know students will be pleased at the money they save while moving forward in their education and careers.”
Registration for summer term ends May 13 and classes begin May 18 in an 8-week block. Fall term closes Aug. 19.