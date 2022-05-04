GREAT FALLS - Great Falls College will graduate about 250 students on Saturday, May 7, at Montana ExpoPark’s Pacific Steel and Recycling Arena.
Some will be dual-enrollment high school students who will be graduating college before graduating high school, some will receive associate degrees with the intention of seamlessly transferring to a four-year institution and others will go straight into the workforce after completing a one- or two-year program at Great Falls College in health care, trades, computer technology or accounting.
“Each of our graduates has a unique story and journey, and we are so proud of each of them,” said Dr. Stephanie Erdmann, CEO/dean of Great Falls College. “They inspire us, and their successes also drive us.”
The 250 graduates include 40 who will be getting multiple degrees; 43 who are graduating with high honors (3.5-3.749 GPA) and 60 who have highest honors (at least a 3.75); 60 are veterans, their spouses or dependents; 12 are receiving their certificate or degree before graduating high school; and 16will receive their Eagle Feather to honor their American Indian heritage in a 10 a.m. ceremony at the college on Saturday.
The graduation ceremony will start at 2 p.m. A livestream is available on the college’s home page at www.gfcmsu.edu.
Hannah Johnson, a dental hygiene student and president of the college’s honors society, will give the student address.
Quincy Balius, who graduated with her associate’s degree from Great Falls College as she completed high school, is the keynote speaker. Balius just completed her two-year master’s degree from Montana State in one year.
