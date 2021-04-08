Weather Alert

...Scattered showers and thunderstorms to move through the region... At 4 PM, scattered rain and snow showers are moving from west to east across North Central MT. Isolated thunderstorms, along with small hail are also occurring. Any hail this afternoon should be small, generally less than one half inch. The combination of rain or snow showers could reduce visibility below one mile at times. Reminder, if you see lightning or hear thunder, go inside until the storm passes.