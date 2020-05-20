GREAT FALLS- Members of the Great Falls community are being invited to participate in the effort to create a wayfinding plan for the city.
The wayfinding plan will draw and direct residents and visitors passing through the area to explore amenities, attractions and businesses within the community according to the Great Falls Business Improvement District.
Community input is wanted to identify and prioritize locations and make sure everything that matters in considered.
You can contribute to the project by adding locations to an interactive map here.
The project is asking people to locate historic sites and buildings, family-friendly amenities, urban fun, natural features, arts and culture, patriotic landmarks and ag tourism in the city.