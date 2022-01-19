GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Community Concert Association announced their concert with “Bridge and Wolak” has been canceled.
According to the association, Executive Director, Larry Gomoll, received notice Wednesday afternoon that one of the performers has tested positive for Covid and cannot travel.
“We appreciate your understanding on the cancellation of tomorrow’s concert,” the association said.
The next concert featuring David Shannon, Irish Tenor, is still planned for Monday, March 7 at the Mansfield theatre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.