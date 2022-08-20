Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Lewis and Clark, central Pondera, Teton and northwestern Cascade Counties through 545 PM MDT... At 458 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Heart Butte to 14 miles south of Augusta. Movement was east northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and occasional lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Conrad, Choteau, Fairfield, Valier, Augusta, Fort Shaw, Fort Shaw, Heart Butte, Dupuyer, Pishkun Reservoir, Nilan Reservoir, Bean Lake, Bowmans Corner, Bynum, Pendroy, Farmington and Simms. This includes the following highways... Highway 200 between mile markers 96 and 135. Highway 287 between mile markers 12 and 64. Highway 89 between mile markers 13 and 83. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH