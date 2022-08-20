GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Community Food Bank (GFCFB) is still in need of donations for their 14th Annual Bank Challenge.
The challenge started on Aug. 15, and the GFCFB says their most needed items include:
- Canned fruit and apple sauce cups
- Canned veggies
- Canned meat
- Soups, stews and canned pasta
- Cereal
Over 117,000 pounds of food has been collected over the last 13 years of the event, and this year the need for donations is no different.
At your local food bank, GFCFB asks you to take non-perishable canned or boxed food and put it in one of the Food Bank barrels.
The Community Bank Challenge is running through Friday, Aug. 26.
Financial donations can also be made on the food bank’s website here.
For any questions, you can call the food bank at 406-452-9029.
