GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As the crisis in Ukraine continues to escalate, people in the Electric City gathered in a sea of blue and yellow to show support for Ukraine, using one flower to symbolize the need for peace.
People lined 10th Ave. South with signs and sunflowers in support of the Ukrainian people.
The flower didn't just match the flag colors of blue and yellow, but it was also a sign of hope.
"Hope... That they can stand this attack and get back to their lives and rebuild Ukraine," said resident Larry Stimac.
It didn't matter that it was a little chilly, they just wanted to stand in solidarity with those in Ukraine.
"They didn't ask for this kind of war," said Stimac.
Garnering support from those who drove by with honks of their horns.
People we spoke with at the rally say it's very personal for them.
"I have friends in Ukraine that I care about, that I'm concerned about... I want them to be safe, to have choice, to have their country, to have freedom to travel, to take care of themselves and take care of their kids, their families, without interference," said Lance Bischoff, Great Falls resident.
Bischoff says his friends are hiding in basements hoping they won't be bombed next.
For those who may not know someone on the ground, this still hits close to home.
"My family, my ancestry came from that part of the world. My grandfather came from Yugoslavia, his sister brought him over here. They were running away from the communist. This is really a repeat of what happened with my grandfather and so it hits really close to home," said Stimac.
While much of the world is divided by politics, Barbara Bessette, a Great Falls Resident, says peace is something everyone can get behind, regardless of your political party.
"This shows they have support from all over the world, no matter what. You can hear the cars beeping in the background, you can hear the support. And we may be small, but I feel like together we are mighty," said Bessette.
"I was thinking about the picture of however many thousands were in Madrid, and in other countries, even in South America. This is hitting home everywhere. Not just here or in the European or the Baltic or Slavic states. This is big. Stakes are enormous," said Bischoff.
Right now, they are planning on more rallies and prayer meetings but have yet to set dates and times.
