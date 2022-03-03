Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Judith Basin County Sheriff's Office. Miya Ann Anderson, a 16 year old white female, has gone missing. Miya is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 135 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Miya left her residence on foot in the Monarch area shortly before midnight on March 2nd. She is not dressed for the weather, does not have her required medication for health issues, and there is strong concern for her welfare. There is no known direction of travel or potential destination. If you have any information on Miya, please contact Judith Basin County Sheriff's Office at 406-566-2212 or dial 9 1 1.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation, including light snow and freezing rain expected. Total snow accumulations up to one inch. A light glaze of ice possible. * WHERE...Cascade and Judith Basin Counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing fog, sometimes dense, may also re-develop this evening, with visibility reduced to one-half mile or less. This will also aid in producing icy conditions on exposed surfaces, including roads and sidewalks. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&