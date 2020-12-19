CASCADE COUNTY - After three years without a proper birthday due to health issues and uncountable doctor visits, one kid in Great Falls got a pleasant surprise Saturday in the form of a drive-by-party featuring first responders and community members.
Firefighters, police and neighbors drove by honking holding signs with well wishes, as nine-year-old Aiden Buck waved on through a window, smiling beside his mom Misty Wagner in the warm comfort of their living room.
The past few years haven’t been easy on either of them, heading in and out of hospitals across, and sometimes out of state, for Aiden’s well-being. Wagner tells Montana Right Now her son’s gotten diagnosed with different ailments over time, including autism, severe asthma and seizures.
While they continue facing those complications, Wagner says she wanted to host something special for Aiden after months of quarantining during the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s part of her ongoing effort to give him a sense of normalcy as best she can.
”With all of his disabilities and you know stuff, I make sure he lives as normal of a childhood as possible,” said Wagner,” because I don’t ever want him to think that he can’t do something that other kids can do.”
A few families dropped off gifts for the nine-year-old while socially distanced, and some even came dressed as Spiderman for the occasion. Wager said she’s grateful for everyone who participated in the celebrations.
As she and Aiden look on the year to come, they’re preparing for another medical checkup in Kalispell come early January. Wagner said she plans on launching a fundraiser later this month to help with medical costs.
If you’d like to support them, you can ask for Aiden Buck’s medical benefit account at a local Montana Federal Credit Union branch.