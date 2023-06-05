GREAT FALLS, Mont. - We've been working to keep you up to date on the Library election happening on June 6, 2023 in Great Falls including the court ordered monitor to report any and all issues that happen in the Elections Office.
Today, we took tot he streets to get your opinion and learn more about what the community thinks; while many didn't want to be named or go on camera, there have been a handful of different perspectives.
Some say Sandra Merchant is doing her job and she should have the support of the voters because she is new to the job.
Some tell me the whole process has been sad and we should want Sandra Merchant to succeed.
One comment on Facebook talks about transparency, saying "We need clarity in the process and transparency from all officials involved so the faith in the election can't be undermined. Trust is everything."
Another says, "As long as the appointed monitor ensures that the vote is fair and transparent, then there shouldn't be any issues. Whether or not there is any more drama around the public library is anyone's guess, but at least we will all know what is finally happening one way or another."
One man who wanted to remain anonymous, says he's been paying attention and following everything closely.
"I mean, it's very clear it's just flat out sloppy work and or even worse, it could potentially compromise the results of the election," he said.
The library election is happening tomorrow and you can vote in person or turn in your ballots at Exhibition Hall at the Montana ExpoPark.
