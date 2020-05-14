CASCADE COUNTY - With health clubs possibly starting up again as soon as Friday May 15, the Great Falls Community Recreation Center announced new and temporary safety changes for a steady reopening on Monday.
Wiping down whatever you exercised with used to be simple manners for public workout spaces. Now, it’s an essential move to keep others safe while helping out the site’s cleaning crew, especially with new sanitation stations at the ready.
Whether you’re running on the treadmill or building strength with weights, rec center staff said they expect all their registered members to wipe down anything and everything they use while in the gym.
Some equipment was rearranged during the temporary closure, but not everything was moveable since they were either too heavy or bolted down to the floor. With this in mind, the center’s Program Coordinator Jerry Jordan said he wants people to keep one unused machine between themselves and others, allowing people to get their blood pumping while maintaining social distancing.
However, only those with memberships can use the space for now as a safety measure, based on state guidelines.
“For right now we just have to limit the flow of who comes in and who comes in to work out,” said Jordan. “I just hope the members are patient right now on this reopening process, you know, just abiding by the rules and guidelines we’re setting forth for now so we can move forward with it.”
Face masks are encouraged but not required, with a maximum of 25 people allowed in at a time. Other facilities, like the basketball court and sauna studio, will stay closed.
Jordan said the center will start phasing other services over time, possibly in phase two as soon as it gets safe enough to do so.