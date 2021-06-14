GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The American Flag comes in all sizes - some you can wave at parades, to those flying in front of your home, to those overlooking cities...

But they all have one thing in common - they're all a symbol of liberty and a beacon of hope.

"It says you matter, she matters, he matters, we all matter and that's what that flag means to me is that we all have a voice and it's important to be heard," said Great Falls resident, Sonja Wilkerson.

Flag Day started with a resolution from continental congress - which called for an official American flag back in 1777.

However, the day itself didn't actually come around till 1885 when Bernard J. Cigrand, a teacher in Wisconsin, began observing the day with his class.

He called it the Flag's Birthday.

"I really do think we need a day set aside just to honor our flag. If nothing else it just brings us into unity," said Great Falls resident, Bill Shirley.

In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson recognized Flag Day nationally.

"Anyway I support the flag, when I fly it proudly at my house, when I honor it at a parade - then I'm saying I agree - I am in unity and everyone who chooses to honor the flag in the same way is saying the same thing," said Shirley.

"Flag day means a lot to me because I'm indigenous, as a Native American it's very important that I represent and talk about our rights," said Wilkerson.

We reached out to Senator Steve Daines, Senator Jon Tester, and Governor Great Gianforte to see what they had to say about Flag Day.

"The Stars and Stripes are a representation of freedom. We must always protect and respect the American flag," said Sen. Daines.

Senator Tester and Governor Gianforte took to twitter.

"Today we celebrate an international symbol of freedom and hope," said Tester.

"For 244 years, the U.S. flag has been a symbol of freedom, hope, and opportunity for the greatest country in the world," said Gov. Gianforte.

Last week, President Joe Biden declared June 13 the start of National Flag Week.

Shirley says in a world where we can disagree on a lot, the flag is something we can all agree on.

"The reason I love the flag - it doesn't matter your political affiliation, it doesn't matter anything of that, whether you're a new American or old American. All of the ideologies come together underneath the flag. It represents everybody. It is a neutral party in our patriotism and our Americanism and that's why I love it," said Shirley.

Falling between Memorial Day and the 4th of July, Flag Day often gets overlooked; but that's not true for people like Bill, Sonja, and countless others around the Treasure State.