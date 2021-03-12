GREAT FALLS - You couldn’t always cross the century-old 10th street bridge, but that may change if a land swap between the city and a bank goes through.
If approved, this swap gives the city a bit of land with a chance of connecting the river’s edge trail to the bridge’s south side.
In return, Independence Bank gets more land for a new branch in the works nearby. This gives their incoming three-story building space for a parking lot.
“The bank approached the city wanting to purchase some of the property that the city owns,” said Craig Raymond, the director of Great Falls’ Planning & Community Development.”
In a statement, the bank tells Montana Right Now it’s excited about the idea.
“Independence Bank is excited to support the further development of The River’s Edge Trail with the proposed land swap. We believe The River’s Edge Trail to be an integral part of the Great Falls community and are happy to assist in its expansion. As a Community Bank we pride ourselves on supporting our local communities and this land swap helps to achieve that goal. We hope this new section of the trail will be enjoyed by many for years to come,” they said in an email.
Raymond calls this possible switch a positive development, giving people more options for crossing the Missouri River. “Keeping people out of vehicular traffic from a safety standpoint is good,” he said.
After raising money for keeping and repairing the bridge since 1996, Preservation Cascade Inc says they see other potentials in a fully connected structure.
“A college student did a PhD thesis on developing the bridge for green house and interpretive centers... There are all kinds of possibilities,” said Preservation Cascade Inc. President Arlyne Reichert.
Raymond says the city’s Planning Advisory Board considered everything when they recommended the swap in a vote on Tuesday.
“[They thought of] whether they felt it was beneficial to the city, organizations [and] the citizens of the community,” said Raymond.
You can give your thoughts after the city chooses a public hearing date Tuesday, March 16.
City commissioners will take a final action on the land swap on April 6.