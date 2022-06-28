GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Janelle and Dale Yatsko are a Great Falls couple that is looking to challenge the city's ban on marijuana dispensaries within city limits.
"The Yatsko's have operated a small family business in the county outside of city limits for 14 years, they've got all the state licenses and they got an adult use license when that became legal in Montana," said Raph Graybill, the Yatsko's attorney.
They own Green Creek Dispensary just outside of Great Falls and say the state law overrides the city's ban and they should be able to operate a licensed dispensary in town.
In 2020, Montanan's voted to legalize the possession and use of marijuana for adults over 21 in Initiative 190 (I-190).
In 2021, House Bill 701 was passed that said adult-use cannabis dispensaries would remain legal in counties where a majority of the voters approved I-190; Cascade County is one of those counties.
"Local governments can have additional regulations, they can zone, they can do inspections but they can't ban them outright. The only way to ban them outright is if you have another election," said Graybill.
However, the city still has a ban on dispensaries in city limits.
According to Graybill, when the Yatsko's tried to get approval for a safety inspection certificate (SIC) to open up a location in city limits, the city blocked them from getting it.
"The city refused to help them. The city says we're going to deny your permit because we don't really care what state law says, we're going to ban in it Great Falls," said Graybill.
At a City Commission meeting in April, four of the five city commissioners voted to continue to block the Yatskos.
To watch the special meeting from April 19, click here.
The lawsuit is looking for a preliminary injunction so the Yatsko's can see relief during the case.
Graybill says the city has 21 days to respond, then they have time to respond to the city.
So, when it comes down to it, a hearing should be set in the next 1-2 months.
"They [the Yatsko's] want state law to mean what it says. The state was very clear, they're going to regulate this thing, they're going to set the rules and cities don't get to go around the state and re-write their own rules. The people were very clear on how they voted, the legislators were very clear on how they voted, and this is the law," said Graybill.
We did reach out to the city, and they said they receive all documents and filings however they aren't commenting on it at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.