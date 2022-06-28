Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 413 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MONTANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MONTANA CASCADE FERGUS JUDITH BASIN MEAGHER IN NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA BLAINE CHOUTEAU HILL IN SOUTHWEST MONTANA BROADWATER GALLATIN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BATTLE RIDGE PASS, BELT, BIG SANDY, BOZEMAN APT, BOZEMAN PASS, CARTER, CASCADE, CHINOOK, CITY OF BOZEMAN, DEEP CREEK PASS, FORT BENTON, GRASS RANGE, GREAT FALLS, HARLEM, HAVRE, HAYS, HOBSON, KINGS HILL PASS, LEWISTOWN, LEWISTOWN DIVIDE, MARTINSDALE, RAYNESFORD, ROCKY BOY, RUDYARD, STANFORD, TARGHEE PASS, TOSTON, TOWNSEND, WEST YELLOWSTONE, WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WINIFRED, AND WINSTON.