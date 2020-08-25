GREAT FALLS - Today we are highlighting the helpers out of great falls where an elderly couple received the 2020 outstanding volunteer award.
Dennis and Sue Torton are nothing short of busy when it comes to the amount they do for Whittier Elementary and the Great Falls community.
They read books to students, stuff kindergarten envelopes, run a school store, and work with several organizations around the electric city.
Yesterday they were recognized for this over decade long effort with Montana outstanding volunteer award at a meeting they were told was just a normal PTA gathering which leads to quite the surprise for Sue Torton.
“I’m overwhelmed I can’t believe it, I think there is a lot of people who are very deserving of this award we just do this because we enjoy it it’s as simple as can be we like being around the kids,” said Sue Turton, Outstanding Volunteer Award Recipient
Dennis was not able to attend the event because he was out working with the alliance for youth group volunteering.