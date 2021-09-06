GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On April 6, The Great Falls Crime Task Force was established.
Since then, members have met multiple times and now they have officially released draft recommendations for four focus areas on how to more effectively address crime in the Electric City.
“Those categories consisted of resources for local criminal justice systems, consequences, collaborations/partnerships, and education," Sandra Guynn, the chair of the Great Falls Crime Task Force, said.
City Commissioner Rick Tryon took those four categories and put together a draft for the task force.
“It’s not the final product, but it’s a very good start," Guynn said.
In the meeting, members went through each category.
“The draft of recommendations that I put forth is just my personal take from all of the work we’ve been doing here. It’s about three pages and it has two or three specific recommendations under each of the four categories," said Tryon.
He continued saying it was his hope that this draft would spark conversation and ideas between the members.
“Out of all of these items, which are the ones that we think are the ones that need to advance to the recommendation stage," said Guynn.
Ultimately the task force decided to keep all of his recommendations and it is the other members thoughts and suggestions that the public is able to comment on.
Things like adding more police officers and support staff, utilizing the program with the Cascade County Sheriff's Office to lower jail numbers, even using other forms of social media to keep the public informed, and so much more.
However, not every member will be adding a suggestion.
“I resist the idea that a judge would come up with a policy idea. I feel comfortable supporting some… It’s very heartening to hear that there are some very promising in there. I think there are some great options for people to choose from," District Court Judge John Parker said.
You can submit comments in writing to the City Manager’s Office, P.O. Box 5021, Great Falls, MT 59403 or email kartis@greatfallsmt.net.
Comments must be in before noon on Sept. 13, in order to be shared with the Task Force and appropriate city staff for consideration.