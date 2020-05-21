GREAT FALLS -
It was a decision that was not easy to make but it is one event organizers and hire ups felt they had to give the indoor location and concerns for proper social distancing.
A lot of different things went into making this decision however. Event organizers told me they begin planning and developing the show back in December.
From then on it’s a step by step process to get everything together. Originally the plan was to try and get the show out in March or April but with the weather and the virus those dates had to be moved.
A lot of people who participate in the show come from out of town and out of state.
“You can’t just make it happen because you want to make it happen outside events are great but being the fact that it’s a two day or three days show that’s the hard part you can’t trap people and make things happen if the governor doesn’t want it he doesn’t want it and I don’t agree with everything that’s going on but I am not the person I can’t call that change,” said Michael Storrusten, Organizer for Great Falls Custom Car Show.
So keeping the community health and safety in mind the car show made the call to cancel for this year in hopes to help things get to a new normal.
“I’d rather see the businesses in Great Falls be able to open up and go gangbusters and get back to and get the economy going again and so forth there are lots of things to look at there and for me to take a chance at potentially exposing somebody and harming them kind of scares me,” said Michael Storrusten, Organizer for Great Falls Custom Car Show.
Right now the plan for next year is to keep going and to role the vendor list from this year right into the next.