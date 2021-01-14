CASCADE COUNTY - The Great Falls Community is still feeling impacts of a wind storm Wednesday night, after strong gusts of over 70 miles-per-hour blew through town. You may find broken tree branches scattered in places, but the storm left a much wider mark on the Electric City, according to first responders.
Local firefighters say the weather event stretched their resources thin, as they responded to over 50 wind-related calls. “There was so much widespread damage, that it just took time to get to every place that needed [responding],” said Assistant Chief of Operations Bob Shupe with Great Falls Fire Rescue.
Around the city, you can spot damaged property like bent fences and damaged roof tiles, while others had entire trees blown off the ground, showing their dirt-covered roots.
“We had some issues with trees blowing on top of property,” said Shupe.
On social media, Giant Springs State Park announced a temporary closure as a safety precaution Wednesday afternoon, before a couple of trees on site tumbled to the ground from wind gusts.
Thankfully, Shupe tells us Montana Right Now there were no major injuries reported throughout, outside of a few scratches.
“You do have debris flying around in the air, so wearing sunglasses, glasses or even eye protection if they have to be out in [a wind storm] would be a good idea,” he said.
There are however blackouts as a result of wind-damage on poles, and trees through lines. “A lot of powerlines down, power poles that were broken or dislodged,” said Shupe.
In an email to MRN, NorthWestern Energy says it’s taking time Thursday to look at power lines in the Great Falls area.
For now, depending on the situation, GFFR recommends steering clear and calling city authorities if you come across downed trees or power lines. As for physical damages on private property, Shupe encourages getting guidance from your own insurance agencies and reaching out to local contractors if you need any trees removed.