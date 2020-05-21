GREAT FALLS - The 2020 Great Falls Demo Derby, scheduled to happen June 28 at the Electric City Speedway is canceled.
The Great Falls Demo Derby posted to their Facebook event page of the cancelation.
Dynamic Motor Sports shared this to the event’s page on Facebook:
“Due to the uncertainty of when the state will be in phase 3 of reopening or if there will be any further restrictions, we have decided to cancel the derby in Great Falls on June 28th. We will be concentrating our attention on the Marias Fair and the Great Falls derby on September 14th. We hope everyone is stay safe and healthy out there and we look forward to see you at our future events.”