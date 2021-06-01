GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On Friday, Ron Martin closed out a 20 plus career with Great Falls Fire Rescue.

Martin made his way through the ranks at GFFR, starting on the truck floor as a Firefighter Paramedic, Engineer, Captain. Training Officer, Deputy Assistant Chief and lastly as the Deputy Fire Marshal, where he served the citizens of Great Falls for the last seven years.

During his time as Deputy Fire Marshal, Martin helped shape the Fire Prevention Bureau and bring it to the standards it operates under today, according to a press release.

He served in the Montana Air National Guard Fire Department for 24 years in a variety of leadership roles on multiple deployments, until he retired in November 2020 as an Operations Chief.

Martin is moving onto the State Fire Marshal's Office, where his legacy of service will continue as he serves the citizens of Montana as a Deputy State Fire Marshal.