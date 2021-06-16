GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Development Authority (GFDA) has been awarded over $1 million for loan capital.

According to the GFDA, they were awarded $1,280,000 in grant funds from the Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) Fund of the U.S. Treasury.

“This will help us continue to fill financing gaps and provide bridge loans for start-up entrepreneurs, existing businesses, nonprofits and real estate developers in Great Falls and throughout Montana's Golden Triangle region,” GFDA wrote in a release. “The award comes from the CDFI Fund's one-time Rapid Response Program which Congress created in December.”

The GFDA has closed $9,172,170 in loans since January 1, and they have several million in immediate new loan requests to fill gaps to get projects into construction according to the release.

At this time, the GFDA says they are in the midst of raising at least $5 million in additional loan capital to reportedly meet current demand and more to have funds available so they do not lose future opportunities.

The GFDA expects to receive the CDFI funds in late July, and they say they will invest the capital right away in projects in the region.