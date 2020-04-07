Great Falls Development Authority provides financial assistance for local businesses

GREAT FALLS- While businesses fight to stay open and keep money coming in, the Great Falls Development Authority is now stepping up to make this process a little easier.
The GFDA is working to provide daily webinars for local businesses to help them get through these tough times.
Many local shops have had to close their doors. Some temporarily, with a promise of re-opening, others sitting wondering if they'll be able to open up shop once again.
The GFDA has stepped in to help guide businesses to get access to loans such as the SBA Disaster Assistance, Paycheck Protection Loan, and much more.
Business advisors are hosting zoom meetings with clients to help coordinate plans on how to successfully keep their business operating, even if resources are limited.
Soren Chargois, talent attraction director for the Great Falls Development Authority, says, “We’re going to attack that problem head-on. Whether that’s in the form of providing resources that many of our business advisors are here to provide, whether that’s creating a webinar because we know that if one business is having an issue, there’s more then one having an issue.”
The GFDA is not just assisting businesses, but they also providing outlet resources for those who may need to file for unemployment and find a job.
If you are interested in any webinars, business openings, or even business updates, you're asked to sign up for the Great Falls Development Authorities 'top ten' on the following link. https://growgreatfallsmontana.org/top-10-sign-up/
For additional resources… https://growgreatfallsmontana.org/disaster-toolkit/additional-resources/