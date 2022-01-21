GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Development Authority (GFDA) has shared a COVID Industry Impact Report that details local industries that were affected in various ways by the pandemic’s economic impact.
According to the GFDA, the report predicts that employment in the MSA (Cascade County), will return to pre-pandemic levels by Q3 of 2022.
Other challenges such as workforce shortages, supply chain bottlenecks, inflation and other uncertainties, however, will continue to create challenges.
“Many business owners will face these challenges with less available working capital and more debt as a result of losses incurred over the past two years,” the GFDA said.
You can view the report by clicking here.
