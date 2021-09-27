GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Last week, President Joe Biden announced the U.S. would extend it's non-essential ground travel restrictions with Canada and Mexico to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 between countries.
Now, locals in the Great Falls community are speaking up saying it's hurting the economy.
Whether you're a retail store, a hotel, a restaurant, the airport, or even the country club, everyone is being affected by the closure.
"A lot of Canadians will come down and fly out of the Great Falls Airport because the flights are better, they're cheaper. They like to get out of town. They like to come down, stay the night, get a good meal, maybe even catch a show or an event and then fly out the next day," CEO and President of the Great Falls area Chamber of Commerce Shane Etzwiler said.
“Great Falls Airport has several Canadian population centers within our catchment area. These towns are part of our community and the airport would typically see 10% and sometimes up to 20% of our air traffic coming and going through the vehicle border crossing with Canada. Much of this travel is centered around Thanksgiving in Canada, which occurs in October and Canadian primary school spring break in early spring. These flows sustain our air service demand in otherwise slow months. With business travel yet to recover from an extending pandemic and our summer tourism season over, the Canadian traffic is exceedingly important to sustain our flights. We are seeing unprecedented air service reductions this fall and the continued border closure is certainly a factor preventing our full recovery," John Faulkner, airport director of Great Falls International Airport, said in an email statement.
Montana shares a border that is 545 miles long with Canada and many communities rely on Canadian trade and commerce, including the Electric City.
"The country club has historically had half a dozen non-resident members from Canada... We had one Canadian that we all hated to see go this last year. And he was down for weeks at a time and would golf every day," said Michael Bowman, general manager at Meadow Lark Country Club.
"So, it effects even a business like this. Well you say oh it's a country club, it's a private membership why would Canadians be a member here? Because they love coming to Great Falls and it's just been a tremendous impact," said Etzwiler.
He says Great Falls sees many Canadians visiting frequently.
Etzwiler used to work in a retail store so he understands and knows the impact the border closure has on many businesses around town.
"We'd definitely get them from Lethbridge/Calgary, but we'd get them from Edmonton, which again is a good 9-10 hour drive and they would come down and say we love coming to Great Falls. You guys have the best deals, you guys have great clothes, great merchandise, shop throughout the mall. And again as a former mall manager as well too we saw the impact. We would plan up for Canadian weekends," said Etzwiler.
He says Great Falls is losing anywhere from 15-25% in revenue which in turn impacts the entire community.
"When businesses do well they continue to expand which increases our property tax base. And again, when we can increase the property tax base with businesses it takes some of the burden off residences. But when our population is not growing and we're not growing from a business standpoint either than property taxes continue to, as we know, slowly creep up," said Etzwiler.
He says COVID-19 has been hard enough on the economy and we need to try and get back to the way things used to be and it all starts will opening the border.
“For Montana communities, particularly those whose economies depend on Canadians coming into Montana, including for tourism, this is really hurting them," said Senator Steve Daines.