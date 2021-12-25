GREAT FALLS, Mont. - One elementary school student in the Electric City is being recognized for saving his mom’s life.
The Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) says on Dec. 15, 10-year-old Jeffery Gorton used what he learned in the 1st grade to call 9-1-1 after his mom experienced a severe reaction that closed her airway following a dental procedure.
Jeffery dialed 9-1-1 to summon help for his mother, telling dispatch that his mother was having a hard time breathing.
GFPD shared the 9-1-1 call where Jeffery was led through what to do by dispatch while they waited for first responders to arrive.
“We are grateful Jeffrey knew what to do and so proud of 911 Dispatcher Logan, for the expert guidance he provided to the young hero,” GFPD said.
According to GFPD, Jeffery’s mother is doing better and was expected to be home in time for Christmas.