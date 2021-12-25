Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST SUNDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SUNDAY TO 5 PM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and west central Montana. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Sunday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 5 AM Sunday to 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&

