CASCADE COUNTY - While coronavirus symptoms can get severe, Great Falls Emergency Services announced they’re installing a new video call system to help from a distance for patients with more mild or moderate conditions.
Thanks to a $15,000 grant from the Department of Public Health and Human Services, GFES will expand its Community Integrated Healthcare (CIH) Project with Alluvion Health by offering telehealth services to referrals and anyone not hospitalized after calling 911 for signs of COVID-19.
The service allows community paramedics to gather medical information visually, including different types of medication and physical illnesses, though first responders can’t use it to give a remote diagnosis.
The group still needs to work out some technological kinks to set up the service, but GFES General Manager Justin Grohs said the team is eager to start it up.
”It’s an exciting opportunity. It could make a positive impact on helping us as a community navigate through this situation,” said Grohs. “It is somewhat new to [GFES], but we’re excited about the possibilities it can offer.”
The service launches on Monday April 6, and starting then you can set a video appointment with the group by calling (406) 453-5300.