GREAT FALLS - This morning, Great Falls emergency services is asking for some help in the form of stimulus money. The reason, COVID is causing a big financial problem.
There are a couple of issues going on.
#1 – The volume of emergency calls has dropped because COVID has many people concerned about even going to a hospital.
#2 – For the calls that ems are responding to – many of those patients are being treated at home and not being transported to the hospital.
“It’s now up to 30...35...even 40 % and that was quite deliberate since we instituted a protocol to specifically not transport COVID suspect patients to a medical facility if they were medically stable. It makes much more sense to keep them at home...monitor them there and not inject them into the hospital system,” said Justin Grohs, General Manager, Great Falls EMS
Keeping people at home is considered the good news but here’s the problem, the ambulance service is paid per hospital transport. So if they treat a person at home, ems won't get paid.
Add that to the cost of staffing for an emergency, plus the increased cost of PPE equipment, like masks, surgical gowns, etc. – then ems is dealing with a financial crisis on top of this medical crisis.
Justin told us that nearly 3-billion dollars – in federal money - is being made available to emergency services across the country. He’s hoping that great falls emergency services will be able to get about 200-thousand of that, which would help with the 3-4 vehicles they have in service.
If you would like to add your name, to support their efforts to get the money, that link is here.