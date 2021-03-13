GREAT FALLS, Mont - The Great Falls Farmers’ Market says they intend to have a market planned for 2021.
On Saturday, the Great Falls Farmers’ Market posted to their Facebook saying they have a lot of details to iron out, but they intend to hold a market this year the first Saturday in June.
“It may not be quite the same as previous years but please know we are doing all we can to bring you an amazing year,” the post reads.
According to the post, they will let people know as soon as they have more information.
As soon as we have more information we will communicate it out to everyone. Have an amazing rest of your weekend!Posted by Great Falls Farmers' Market on Saturday, March 13, 2021