GREAT FALLS- The Great Falls Farmers’ Market has announced they will not be opening for the 2020 season.
In a post on their Facebook, the farmers market says with more COVID-19 cases on the rise, and extreme restrictions on them due to the size of the market, they are regrettably and reluctantly deciding to not open the farmers’ market.
Although the farmers’ market is not opening this year, they say they are working on getting some shows ready for the remainder of the year in hopes of serving vendors and patrons.
The full post from the Great Falls Farmers' Market: