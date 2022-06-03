Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Meagher and south central Cascade Counties through 745 PM MDT... At 709 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 24 miles southeast of Cascade, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Meagher and south central Cascade Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH