GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Farmers’ Market is opening this Saturday with new hours and rotating vendors for this season.
Starting Saturday, June 4, the market will be open from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm on Saturdays in Downtown Great Falls.
On social media, Great Falls Farmers' Market announced vendors will be rotating every week, and people are encouraged to stop by every week to check out who is there.
People are being asked to not leave cars overnight where the market takes place downtown, or it will be towed.
They are also asking that pets that are not service animals be left at home.
You can stay up to date with the Great Falls Farmers’ Market through their Facebook here and Instagram here.
