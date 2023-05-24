News release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana
GREAT FALLS — A Great Falls man who admitted to trafficking fentanyl in the community was sentenced today to 30 months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
Kevin Clarence Bell, 45, pleaded guilty in January to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided.
In court documents, the government alleged that in October 2021, law enforcement in Great Falls began receiving information about individuals distributing fentanyl pills and that the distributors received fentanyl pills in the mail from out-of-state sources. In November 2021, law enforcement seized 372 fentanyl pills from Bell’s son and co-defendant Ian Stewart. Following Stewart’s arrest, agents learned that Bell was making trips to Phoenix, Arizona, and the group was receiving packages of fentanyl from Phoenix. In January 2022, law enforcement seized a package intended for Bell and another individual. The package contained 642 fentanyl pills, which was worth approximately $25,000 to $30,000. Stewart has pleaded guilty to charges in the case and is pending sentencing.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica A. Betley prosecuted the case. The Russell Country Drug Task Force, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Great Falls Police Department conducted the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.